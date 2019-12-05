Singers tuning up for Newport festive concert

Sing4Fun will be performing their Christmas Charity Concert on December 13. It will run from 7.15pm at Newport Girls High School in Wellington Road.

Tickets will cost £5 and the evening will also include a buffet. Attendees are invited to bring their own drinks.

All money raised will go towards Newport’s X-ray appeal, which is attempting to raise £150,000 to replace the town’s X-ray machine.

The upgraded equipment will still be based at the Cottage Care Centre off Upper Bar, but will be in line with state of the art digital technology being installed at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

If the equipment is not upgraded, patients will instead have to travel to the nearest unit at Princess Royal Hospital.

The appeal has currently raised more than £25,000. Anyone who can help with the appeal or who has ideas can contact Dr Tindall via xrayappeal@gmail.com.