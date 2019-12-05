Shrewsbury's Jonathan Markwood throws Christmas party in hometown

Jonathan Markwood’s Hoo-Hah Conspiracy - who craft a slightly off-kilter, edgy identity with a mainstream feel of the 90s Britrock scene to create jagged, easy-going guitar tracks - will be performing at the In Good Hands Music Café on Frankwell in Shrewsbury on December 21.

Branded the Hoo-Hah Christmas Party, entry is free and all attendees will be given a mince pie too.

And despite a live showcase at the town's HMV store having to be postponed until an as-yet-unknown date in the new year, the shop is now stocking copies of their latest album Psychoacusis. It came out in May, and will also be stocked in-store for fans old and new to purchase.

“It should be a great little event with some of our very colourful Steampunk friends and we’d love you to be there,” Markwood told The Star of his upcoming show. “The album’s doing really well and three quarters of the songs have been played and championed by BBC Music Introducing Shropshire.”

The start time for the show is yet to be announced, so to keep an eye out for that visit their website www.jonathanmarkwoodshoohahconspiracy.com/ or follow them on Twitter @jmhhconspiracy