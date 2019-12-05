WATCH: God Damn release latest single with video

Their self-titled fourth LP is a marker for their 10th year of making music, and is due for release on Valentine's Day - February 14, 2020.

More coverage:

Thomas Edward, Ash Weaver and James Brown have also been busy crafting their latest music video for High Frequency Words, which is out alongside the single now to be viewed on their YouTube channel.

Horror-tinged and like a skipping, self-recorded VHS monstrosity from the 80s it shows Weaver, Brown and Edward thrashing about alternately between their usual garb and then in ghoulish facepaint mimicking the band's 'double cross' motif.

The song itself is the usual blend of thunderous percussion, high-octane riffs and howled vocals, mixing heavy, sludgy rock with grunge to create a vast, cacophonous, oily headbanger.

WATCH: The video for God Damn's High Frequency Words:

High Frequency Words (Official Music Video)

Advertising

It has been receiving favourable reviews across the internet, increasing the excitement for God Damn the album's release in a couple of months via One Little Indian Records.

The band tweeted upon the single's release: "Our new single High Frequency Words. A strong favourite of ours ever since we recorded it, and we're excited for you to hear it!"

To hear the song, find God Damn on Spotify.

Fans will also be able to catch them live in Birmingham in February as part of a mini tour to promote the new album's release. They will appear at The Sunflower Lounge on February 26, courtesy of Birmingham Promoters. Tickets, costing £8 in advance, are available from the promoters' website.