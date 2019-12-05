Bishop's Castle choir to perform magical Christmas concert

Marches Choir, based in Bishop's Castle, has around 80 members from in and around the small market town, who perform together in concerts throughout the year.

To celebrate Christmas, the choir is holding it's annual concert which encourages people to get involved with the festive singing and enjoy classic melodies and songs performed by the choir.

The 'Big Christmas Sing' will see the Marches Choir accompanied by the Marches Brass Quartet and David Fisher on the organ, and will be conducted by Alistair Auld.

There will be plenty of audience participation in well-loved carols, as well as some special arrangements, including Fantasia On Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan-Williams, the spiritual carol The Virgin Mary Had A Baby Boy, and a modern setting of A Spotless Rose by Ola Gjeilo.

It will take place on Wednesday, December 11, at 7pm at St. John's Church in Bishop's Castle. Tickets are £8, children and students go free, and are available from 01588 650 448 or 07531 142635, or can be purchased from choir members or on the night.