Sam Fender postpones Birmingham show due to illness

The 25-year-old actor and singer/songwriter posted a message on his Instagram page stating: "Been having the tour of our lives and caught a bug. Totally gutted.

"Docs have said we have to postpone Bristol and Birmingham until the respiratory tract infection heal.

"We've managed to reschedule the shows to the end of January though and hope to make it up to your then."

The statement ends by saying all existing tickets will remain valid and that refunds are available from point of purchase.

Sam Fender will now perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on January 30.

