Music is pure therapy for Shrewsbury care home residents

So the appearance of two musicians with a variety of instruments and a repertoire of songs, sponsored by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, went down a hit at the 90-bed Montgomery House, in Sundorne Road.

The Rotary club made a donation of £150 for the charity Music in Hospitals and Care to give a concert at the home.

This happening is a first for both Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and Montgomery House.

Musicians Annie Summers, from Ludlow, and Helen Wilding, from Bromyard, entertained the residents, singing classical and folk songs while playing the harp, violin and ukulele.

The care home’s event co-ordinator Helen Haf Evans said it was a huge success, adding: “This is amazing for dementia suffers and it engages with those that have learning difficulties. We organised the concert on the nursing ward so that even residents in bed could also hear the music.

“The sounds will make a big difference.”

Rotarian John Yeomans, chair of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s community and vocational committee said: “Our club president Fred McDonogh and myself stayed at Montgomery House to listen to the performance.

“It was both moving and delightful to see how after a short time the audience started tapping their feet and joining in with the singing, clearly bringing joy to their day.”

Rotarian Fred McDonogh said: “The two musicians were professional, accomplished and very engaging and played the songs that excited accompaniment from the audience.”