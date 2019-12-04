Michael Bolton to bring greatest hits tour to Birmingham

Known for hits such How Am I Supposed to Live Without You, How Can we Be Lovers, When A Man Loves A Woman and Time, Love And Tenderness, the 66-year-old star has sold more than 65 million albums and singles worldwide.

In recognition of his artistic achievements, Michael won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance, six American Music Awards, and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

To date, Michael has had nine studio albums rank in the Top Ten, with nine number one singles.

His most recent album Symphony Of Hits, celebrates 50 years in the entertainment industry. The collection of greatest hits newly recorded with complete symphony orchestra was recorded at All Saints College Performing Arts Centre in Perth, Australia.

Michael has written with the likes of Bob Dylan, Paul Stanley, Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, and David Foster.

His songs have been recorded by superstars such as KISS, Kanye West, Jay Z, Barbra Streisand, Cher, and Marc Anthony.

Continuing to tour the world each year, such acts as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Renee Fleming and BB King.

Michael Bolton will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on October 17.

Advertising

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.