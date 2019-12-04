Emeli Sande brings UK tour to Birmingham - in pictures

The 32-year-old artist performed at the city's Symphony Hall on Monday night as part of her UK headline tour.
Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox
The Sunderland star treated fans to a variety of her hit songs, including Read All About It Part III, Next to Me, Hurts, Beneath Your Beautiful and You Are Not Alone.
