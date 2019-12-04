Menu

Advertising

Emeli Sande brings UK tour to Birmingham - in pictures

Music | Published:

This week singer/songwriter Emeli Sande brought her headline show to Birmingham.

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

The 32-year-old artist performed at the city's Symphony Hall on Monday night as part of her UK headline tour.

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

Emeli Sande at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Dave Cox

The Sunderland star treated fans to a variety of her hit songs, including Read All About It Part III, Next to Me, Hurts, Beneath Your Beautiful and You Are Not Alone.

Music Entertainment In photos Latest photos News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News