Billy Ocean to play Birmingham show

The 69-year-old will play a set comprised of his greatest hits as well as tracks from his upcoming album One World.

The London R&B legend is the biggest selling black recording star Britain has ever produced and has sold more than 30 million records to date.

Billy has collected multiple gold and platinum records across the world, and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

2016 saw the Here You Are: The Best of Billy Ocean album released in the UK. Gaining a number four chart position, this was Billy’s highest charting album since 1989.

This year Billy celebrated the anniversary of his ground-breaking album, Suddenly. Originally released in 1984, the record spawned hits Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run), Mystery Lady and Loverboy.

Billy Ocean will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on November 16.

