Steve Hackett to perform iconic Genesis album at Birmingham show

The show will see the star perform 1977 Genesis album Seconds Out in it's entirety as well as a mixture of other material.

Seconds Out was the hugely successful double album recorded on Genesis' 1977 concert tour together with The Cinema Show.

The release featured Steve Hackett on guitar alongside Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins who had taken on the role of vocalist following the departure of Peter Gabriel.

The tour included music from each of the six studio albums from Steve's time in Genesis and marked his final recordings with the band as he left to pursue his solo career upon its completion.

Speaking ahead of the tour, 69-year-old Hackett says: "I'm thrilled to bring Seconds Out back to life, featuring Genesis material at its most exciting and virtuosic, this time with all numbers played in full plus additional surprises."

Steve Hackett will perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on November 23.

