Shrewsbury Choral Society to perform at church

They will be joined by soloists including Janet Fairlie, soprano; Felicity Buckland, mezzo-soprano; William Smith, tenor; and Samuel Jackson, bass.

The concert, held at at Holy Trinity Church, Meole Brace, will include the British Sinfonietta, organist John Bowen, all conducted by Dr Martin Cook.

Thelma Foster, chairman of the society said: “This well-known mainstay of the Christmas season will start the season of goodwill.

"Choral society members are looking forward to presenting this highly popular and traditional creation by Handel.

"Our audience will be able to enjoy some singing excellence and what promises to be a passionate performance of a major work that is part of our cultural heritage.

"Handel's Messiah, first performed more than 260 years ago, is undoubtedly one of the great musical masterpieces of all time.

"Composed in only 24 days, it is the work of a genius which holds an extraordinary place both among the composer's works and in the history of music.

"No other work of its time has seen a continuous sequence of performances from 1742 to the present day."

The evening will offer some evocative music with pieces such as ‘For unto us a Child is born’, ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Worthy is the Lamb that was slain’.

Tickets are available online priced £15 adults, (children free admission) at shrewsburychoral.org.uk or from Shrewsbury Choral Society members; from Pengwern Books, Fish Street, Shrewsbury - 01743 232236; on the door on the night. Mulled wine and mince pies will be available.