Reggae Philharmonic Orchestra to bring Festive Extravaganza to Birmingham
Blackstory Partnership, in partnership with Town Hall Symphony Hall Birmingham, is hosting a Festive Extravaganza of classical music by the Reggae Philharmonic Orchestra.
The Festive Extravaganza is an evening intertwined with performances from Birmingham artists, including the Reggae Philharmonic Orchestra, Black Voices, Melika The Violinist and the Wassifa Showcase.
They will be joined by Legends, rapper Lady Sanity and singer/songwriter Lee Alexander.
The show will take place at Birmingham Symphony Hall on December 18.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
