Celebrating Christmas Celtic style with Bridgnorth show

Chelmarsh Parish Hall, near Bridgnorth, will host Chris and Máire of Celtic Strings on December 20, from 7.30pm.

together they have created one of the most distinctive voices in modern acoustic music.

Using harp and guitar, their Christmas show features a blend of traditional Irish music, swing jazz, bluegrass and festive favourites.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £8 for children, including refreshments.

They are available from Janet Price on 01746 862104. as well as the Arts Alive website, artsalive.co.uk