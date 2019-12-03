Menu

Ashanti to play Birmingham show

Music | Published:

Award-winning songstress Ashanti will bring her UK tour to Birmingham next year.

Ashanti

The Billboard chart topper will be joined by fellow R&B stars Ginuwine and Mario for the O2 Academy show.

Best known for iconic hits such as Foolish, Rock Wit U (Awww Baby), Rain on Me and Only U, the multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter, producer and actress Ashanti has sold millions of records across the world.

The 39-year-old New Yorker has also received a Grammy Award, eight Billboard Music Awards and two American Music Awards since releasing her self-titled debut album in 2002.

Ashanti will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 2.

For more information, click here.

