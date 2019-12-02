Advertising
The Darkness come to Birmingham - in pictures
Last night rockers The Darkness brought their electric live show to Birmingham.
The quartet's set was split into two halves. The first half saw the Suffolk group perform their new album Easter Is Cancelled, followed by a set of their greatest hits.
Formed in 2000, the band are best known for songs such as I Believe in a Thing Called Love, Love Is Only a Feeling, Christmas Time, One Way Ticket, Growing on Me, Is It Just Me, Get Your Hands Off My Woman and more.
Their debut album, Permission To Land, was certified quadruple platinum in the United Kingdom, with sales of more than 1,300,000 copies.
The group has won a number of accolades including three BRIT Awards, and has played a number of festivals including Donnington Park's Download Festival and Isle of Wight.
