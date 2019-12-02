The Darkness come to Birmingham - in pictures

The quartet's set was split into two halves. The first half saw the Suffolk group perform their new album Easter Is Cancelled, followed by a set of their greatest hits.

Formed in 2000, the band are best known for songs such as I Believe in a Thing Called Love, Love Is Only a Feeling, Christmas Time, One Way Ticket, Growing on Me, Is It Just Me, Get Your Hands Off My Woman and more.

The Darkness at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Their debut album, Permission To Land, was certified quadruple platinum in the United Kingdom, with sales of more than 1,300,000 copies.

The group has won a number of accolades including three BRIT Awards, and has played a number of festivals including Donnington Park's Download Festival and Isle of Wight.