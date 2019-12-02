Faith No More announce Birmingham show

Last week the band announced three European festival dates after their website and social media channel's were reactivated with a logo and a countdown clock.

It has been five years since the 90s rockers hit European shores, and the news follows the group's extended break in 2017.

A statement from the band said: "Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap.”

Formed in 1979, the California quintet are best known for songs such as We Care a Lot, Epic, Easy, From Out of Nowhere, Falling to Pieces, Ashes to Ashes and more.

After releasing six studio albums, including best-selling records The Real Thing and Angel Dus, Faith No More officially announced its breakup on April 20, 1998.

The group reformed in 2009, embarking on The Second Coming Tour. In 2015, the band released their seventh studio album, Sol Invictus.

Faith No More will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on June 15.

