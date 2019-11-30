Star Wars: Return of the Jedi to be screened with live orchestra in Birmingham

The climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars series will be shown at Arena Birmingham, with John Williams' famed score by a symphony orchestra.

The 1983 blockbuster sees Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and co. joined by Jabba the Hutt, Yoda and the Ewoks in an adventure across the galaxy as Darth Vader prepares to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance.

Legendary composer Williams is well known for scoring all nine of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

His scores for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens each were nominated for Oscars for Best Original Score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released on December 15, 2017, and was the UK and Ireland’s biggest film of 2017.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is released in the UK on December 19.

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi comes to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on November 28, 2020.

