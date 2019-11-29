Wolverhampton's Sophielou to headline Birmingham show

The RnB singer, who has previously featured in the Star Unsigned column, will be the top act on the bill at The Sunflower Lounge on Smallbrook Queensway on December 11.

More coverage:

The SoulSearch Live show, named after her debut full-length album released earlier this year, will feature support from local artists in Wolverhampton's Please Pretty Lea and Birmingham's Pheleba and Madi Saskia. It means all the performing musicians will be female.

Another Wulfrunian and the only male on the night - DJ Simmz - will be entertaining in between.

And to make it a little diffeent to a similar event she put on at her home city's Newhampton Arts Centre in August, this time Sophielou will be performing with a live band.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to be back with the band again, it's going to give the fans a whole new experience of the album," Sophielou told The Star. "And it's an honour to be playing alongside some of Birmingham's finest musicians including Ashley Allen, Niall Creane and Nathan Greene.

"This is my first headline show in Birmingham so I'm coming out of my comfort zone. But I love a challenge. It's time to really spread the sound and movement step by step."

Doors to the show open at 7pm, and it is strictly for those aged 16-plus. Early bird tickets have sold out, but standard tickets - priced at £9.90 - can be purchased from SeeTickets.