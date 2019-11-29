The Pussycat Dolls announce Birmingham show amidst reunion

Vocalist Nicole Scherzinger says: “I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we've got in store for you. It’s been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll”.

Robin Antin, founder of The Pussycat Dolls says: “I created The Pussycat Dolls back in 1994 and never in my wildest dreams would I have thought it would become one of the most iconic girl groups of our time.

"I’ve been working on making this reunion happen now for years, so I am very excited that the stars have aligned for the reunion.

"It’s with gratitude to our fans and during this amazing time of female empowerment, to be able to announce the launch of our PCD reunion, celebrating all genders, and the brilliant success and talent of the girls that helped influence a movement that was long overdue”.

The line-up will consist of Scherzinger, 41, Ashley Roberts, 38, Kimberly Wyatt, 37, Carmit Bachar, 45, and Jessica Sutta, 37.

Melody Thornton, 35, will not be returning.

The Pussycat Dolls, who have sold more than 54 million records around the world, plan to launch their reunion with a performance during Saturday’s The X Factor: Celebrity final, followed by a tour next year.

The group began in 1995 as a burlesque troupe before negotiating a record deal in 2003.

They then went on to achieve worldwide success releasing hit singles Don't Cha, Buttons, Stickwitu, When I Grow Up, I Hate This Part and Jai Ho.

In 2009, they announced a minor hiatus that was later revealed to be an official break-up.

The Pussycat Dolls will play Arena Birmingham on April 8.

Tickets go on sale this Sunday at December 1.

