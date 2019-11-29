Stormzy to bring world tour to Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the grime superstar's eagerly-anticipated second album, Heavy Is The Head, on December 13.

The album will feature hit tracks Vossi Bop, Wiley Flow and Crown.

Pre-ordering the new album from Stormzy's official store will allow fans early access to tickets.

General sale begins at 9am on Friday, December 6.

The album announcement follows on from Stormzy being hailed as one of TIME Magazine’s 10 Next Generation Leaders last month which coincided with him being the only leader honoured with a cover for the special issue.

Last week the 26-year-old musician also announced his brand new single Own It featuring musical heavyweights Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy which is on course become Stormzy’s seventh top 10 single in today’s Official UK Charts.

In June earlier this year he became the first British Rapper to ever headline Glastonbury Festival, one of the world’s biggest music festivals.

Stormzy has garnered 25 accolades, including BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello award, MOBO Awards and more.

He will perform at Arena Birmingham on September 19.

