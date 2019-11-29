Eve joins Kisstory Blast Off tour coming to Birmingham

The star joins the likes of Nelly, Salt N Pepa, Shaggy, Mya, Blu Cantrell, and Fatman Scoop for the city event.

The rapper and Hollywood actress comes armed with hits including Let Me Blow Ya Mind, Who’s That Girl?, Tambourine and many more.

Eve has enjoyed a successful tour which has led to multiple awards and also featured in VH1’s 50 Greatest Hip Hop Artists.

The Blast Off! Tour heads to Birmingham Resorts Arena on March 12.

