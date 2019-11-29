Menu

Dido brings headline tour to Arena Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Last night pop sensation Dido brought her headline tour to Arena Birmingham.

Dido at Arena Birmingham. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The announcement came in support of her first album in five years, Still On My Mind, that was released on March 8.

The show saw her perform material from the new album, as well as classic tracks such as Thank You, Here With Me, White Flag and Life For Rent.

With album sales topping 40 million worldwide, Dido is one of the UK’s best-selling artists. Both her debut No Angel, and its follow-up the seven-times platinum Life For Rent ranking as two of the best selling albums in UK Chart history.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

