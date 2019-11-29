Christmas Music Live returns to Oswestry

This year the event will celebrate its 15th year on December 6 from 6pm and it has grown into one of the largest Christmas celebrations in Shropshire, featuring an assortment of entertainment, including enormous fairground rides positioned throughout the town centre.

“This creates quite a spectacle with some of the best rides in the UK,” said a spokesperson. “Thousands of people enjoy the night with the streets packed with visitors and there is something for everyone be it young or old. Safety is a priority with a highly-trained local security team managing the event and an ambulance team on hand.

Christmas Music Live will be staged in Oswestry by the town council on December 6

“The award winning Porth-y-waen Silver Band play Christmas carols and are supported by various local choirs and musical groups. We have a huge music stage to support local talent and this year’s headline act are The Bartells. Street entertainers walk the town performing fire acts throughout the evening. A synthetic ice rink is located on Festival Square where local schools are invited to have lots of skating fun, followed by the general public after 6pm. This was introduced a few years ago and has become an outstanding success.

“As well as being open for late night bargains, the Indoor Market is the home of Santa’s Grotto, where children are invited to meet Santa in aid of the local Hope House Charity. A huge Christmas Market selling street food and Christmas gifts is set up along the main streets of the town and is incredibly popular. To complete the celebrations there is a massive firework display at Cae Glas Park.”