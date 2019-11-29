Birmingham's Mayday heading east to 'show respect'

The self-styled Kingstanding Captain will go from recent appearances supporting the likes of Titans of DOOM at his home city's Actress & Bishop earlier this month to being on the bill with both British and Japanese artists in Osaka, Japan.

He said: "I've been funded by Help Musicians to execute my idea so next week I will be in Osaka to make music with Japanese grime MCs and perform with them on December 7.

"I applied to the Help Musicians UK Transmission Fund and I was one of 12 to be awarded the fund. My idea was to travel to Japan in an effort to show respect and strengthen the collaborations between UK and Asian artists. From this project will come a three-track EP, which is 90 per cent Japanese produced, recorded etc.

"The Japanese artists involved are PAKIN, Catarrh Nisin, Ritzzz, F-Lager, Beyond & OnJuicy. My artist friend, Stretch DCM, said he was coming along so me and him are going together. We are there until December 9 and on December 7 we are performing in Club Stomp over there."

There will also be a documentary made of the experience, following on from one called HOURS EP2: 144 Hours in Jamaica the 2019 Birmingham Music Award winner has previously made.

"I am taking my cameraman Jay who will document everything in what will be HOURS EP3: 144 Hours In Japan. Also from this, we will have multiple music videos and everything will be releasing between January 7 and the end of March.

"I sorted everything myself through Instagram and Google Translate and, thankfully, Catarrh has sorted the logistics over on the ground in Japan."

To follow his journey while he is there, Mayday can be followed on Twitter @MaydayMayo and Facebook @maydaymusikk

His website is www.maydayisonline.com/ while he also has a YouTube channel where he posts his documentaries and music videos.