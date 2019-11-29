Menu

Amon Amarth bring Berserker tour to Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Last night celebrated Swedish metallers Amon Amarth brought their Berserker world tour to Birmingham.

Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

The quintet played a range of their biggest hits, including Pursuit of Vikings, Guardians of Asgaard, Raven's Fight, Death in Fire, The Way of Vikings and more.

The quintet formed in 1992 taking their name from the Sindarin name of Mount Doom, a volcano in J. R. R. Tolkien′s Middle-earth.

The group have released 11 studio albums, including Berserker released this year.

They were supported by Arch Enemy and Hypocrisy.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

