Robbie Williams to play Midland gig

The pop icon will plat a charity show in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent at Port Vale FC's Vale Park Stadium.

Despite having been born near the stadium and Robbie always wanting to play there, this will be his first show at the football ground.

The show will be in aid of three charities: The Donna Louise Hospice for Children and Young People, Unicef UK, and The Hubb Foundation.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Robbie said: "Stoke-on-Trent made me.

"My heart, my humour, it’s all from Stoke. Cut me and it’s through me like a stick of rock.

“It has always been an ambition of mine to play a show at Port Vale and I’m delighted that now it’s actually going to happen.

"This is like the best Christmas present of all for me.

"I want to continue to help raise money for charities in the Stoke community, and to help children grow up happy, healthy and able to play.

Advertising

"This event will be able to do just that and I’m proud to be doing this in aid of The Donna Louise, Unicef and The Hubb Foundation.”

Robbie has been a patron of the Donna Louise Hospice for Children and Young People since 2002. The charity provides a lifeline to hundreds of families across Staffordshire and South East Cheshire, offering free specialist care and support services for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

During school holiday periods the Hubb Foundation - working in partnership with the Port Vale Foundation Trust - organises supervised indoor and outdoor activities for thousands of children across Stoke-on-Trent, as well as free meals.

Robbie became a Unicef UK Ambassador in 2000.

Advertising

The star will perform at Vale Park Stadium on June 20 next year.

Early ticket access is available to UK fans who buy (or have already bought) Robbie's new album The Christmas Present from his website before 6pm on December 5. Early access codes and instructions will be emailed before 6pm on December 6.

No further ticket information is yet available.