Electro duo 3OH!3 to play Birmingham show

The Starstrukk hitmakers will perform at the city's Asylum Venue. The last time the pair played the UK was in 2012 at Warped Tour UK.

3OH!3 formed in 2004 and released songs such as Don't Trust Me, My First Kiss, Touchin' On My, I'm Not Your Boyfriend Baby, Double Vision and more.

3OH!3 - STARSTRUKK (Feat. Katy Perry) [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

The group has released four full-length albums. They celebrated the 10th anniversary of debut album WANT last year.

3OH!3 will play Birmingham's Asylum Venue on May 20.

