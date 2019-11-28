Menu

Advertising

Electro duo 3OH!3 to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Electronic music duo 3OH!3 will play their first UK tour in eight years next year - and it's coming to Birmingham.

3OH!3

The Starstrukk hitmakers will perform at the city's Asylum Venue. The last time the pair played the UK was in 2012 at Warped Tour UK.

3OH!3 formed in 2004 and released songs such as Don't Trust Me, My First Kiss, Touchin' On My, I'm Not Your Boyfriend Baby, Double Vision and more.

3OH!3 - STARSTRUKK (Feat. Katy Perry) [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

The group has released four full-length albums. They celebrated the 10th anniversary of debut album WANT last year.

3OH!3 will play Birmingham's Asylum Venue on May 20.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News