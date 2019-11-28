Dead Wax Digbeth opens in Birmingham tonight

Dead Wax Digbeth is opening today on Adderley Street in what was The Wagon & Horses. The first of this weekend's launch parties this evening features live sets from former Star Unsigned column act The Good Water and Swampmeat Family Band as well as DJ sets using the venue's vast vinyl supplies.

In total, the weekend will see 45 artists and DJs combining until Sunday - all for free - to open the venue with its 'all vinyl, all the time' policy. And on its regular opening days, customers will be able to bring their own vinyl to play or choose from the venue's archives. Craft beers from Beavertown, Laine Brew Co. and local companies including Dig Brew Co. will be on sale.

Laine Brew Co., from Brighton, are behind the venue. Leading city live music bookers Birmingham Promoters, KILLER WAVE, Sonic Gun, and DIE DAS DER have all leant their industry expertise and support to the new venture, and it will be managed by former Sunflower Lounge boss and recording artist Ben Drummond.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Drummond said: “It's an incredibly challenging time for venues and bars in the city and across the UK so we’re doubly thrilled to be bringing Dead Wax Digbeth to life this week with a team that has worked very hard to create a very special offering. We’re hugely grateful to all of the local creatives who’ve helped us put together a full and exciting launch weekend programme and we look forward to contributing to the city’s cultural fabric, live music offering and UK touring map over the coming months and years.”

Tonight's launch party runs from 5pm until 3am tomorrow and is free to attend. As well as the two live bands, there will be DJ sets from Richard March of Pop Will Eat Itself fame and Daniel Finnemore, among others.

Tomorrow, from 6pm to 3am, sees Witch Fever, Brain Food, The Devil & Saint Joseph and Elephant Peel perform, as well as DJ sets from the likes of The Night owl's Maryam 'Mazzy' Snape and the Sonic Gun team.

Saturday, from noon to 3am, will see former Star Unsigned column acts Violet and Alex Ohm on the bill alongside George Pannell, Faux Palms, Esther Turner an acoustic set from Paper Buoys and Boat To Row, alongside DJ sets from Birmingham band RISCAS, Cheap Thrills and Jen North.

And on Sunday, local music collective DIE DAS DER will be putting on a special event for the venue featuring The Empty Page, Wax Futures, Exotic Pets, Modern Literature, former Star Unsigned column act SUE and Liars At The Witch Trial. Distorted Tapes will be among the DJ sets.

Both the upstairs and Duck Bath venue outside will be available for regular live music shows.

A mural, curated by in-demand street artist Gent48 featuring influential Birmingham promoters including Big Bear Records, Birmingham Promoters, Catapult Club, Chicks Dig Jerks, ColdRice, DIE DAS DER, Distorted Tapes, Iron Man Records, Punch Records, This Is Tmrw, and Sweat, amongst others, will also be in place.

For more information on the Dead Wax Digbeth launch weekend and its regular opening hours and offerings, visit www.deadwaxdigbeth.pub