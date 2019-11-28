Annual festive concert returns to Bridgnorth

St Mary's Chamber Choir will hold its Christmas concert at St Mary Magdalene Church on Saturday, December 7 from 7pm.

More than 45 singers that have been performing the event for the last 14 years will perform a number of compositions which include solos on a concert grand piano.

John Turnock, director of music at the church, said audience members will be invited to light a candle during the final choir carol to mark the reason behind the festive season.

He said: "The church theme this Christmas is based on the theme of sheep in the town and local shops and businesses are supporting the initiative during advent.

17/1/2015. St. Maryâs Church, Bridgnorth. First choir rehearsal of New Year. John Turnock directing.

"The church will also be lit inside by a huge 30ft Christmas tree as an additional focal point.

"There will be choir items and piano solos reflecting the season of advent and Christmas with readings, both serious and humorous in the lead up to Christmas.

"The fine pipe organ will also feature in the carols and there will an opportunity for audience participation in the carol, The 12 Days of Christmas.

"This is the best way of getting into the Christmas spirit and enjoying the real meaning behind Christmas through music and words."

Dr John Turnock, with the new grand piano, which has been installed at St Mary's Church in Bridgnorth.

Tickets for the show cost £10 for adults and free for children.

They will be available on the door and include a programme, interval mulled wine and mince pies as well as tickets for a Christmas raffle.