Moseley Folk Festival 2020: Passenger announced as first headline act

The Brighton band formed in 2003 and rose to fame follo9wing the release of debut studio album Wicked Man's Rest.

The group broke up in 2019, with vocalist Mike Rosenburg continuing to perform using Passenger as his moniker.

He has released 10 albums, including the critically acclaimed All the Little Lights featuring smash hit single Let Her Go.

The festival returns for it's 15th year following a successful 2019 with performances from the likes of Don Mclean, Jake Bugg, The Zutons, Public Service Broadcasting, Lucy Rose, Richard Thompson, Edwyn Collins and more.

Moseley Folk and Arts Festival will take place from September 4 to 6.

