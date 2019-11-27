G4 to perform free festive set in Birmingham

The operatic four-piece, who rose to fame on the original series of X Factor, will perform next to the Curzon Street building’s 39 metre tall Christmas tree between midday and 2pm on Tuesday, December 10.

The group will take to the stage at Birmingham Town Hall the same evening, with fans able to get a sneak preview as part of Millennium Point’s Christmas events schedule.

Rebecca Delmore, commercial director at Millennium Point, said: “Our first ever Christmas celebrations are being taken up a notch with the announcement that G4 will be giving a free performance.

“Fans of the group and lovers of all things Christmas are welcome to join us for an early afternoon treat, where they are sure to hear incredible renditions of festive classics.

“Our beautiful tree and decorations will add to the atmosphere for what should be a special event at Millennium Point.”

G4 reunited in 2014 after disbanding in 2007, with the release of their first post-reunion album G4 Christmas.

The multi-platinum selling group will be showcasing a new line-up at Millennium Point consisting of Jonathan Ansell, Mike Christie, Lewis Raines and new bass singer Duncan Sandilands.

Mike Christie, baritone singer, said: “It’s always wonderful to return to Birmingham, as the audiences are incredible.

“We can’t wait to join in with the celebrations at Millennium Point before heading to our Christmas show at the iconic Town Hall."