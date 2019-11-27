Deacon Blue to play Birmingham show

The tour will follow the release of the group's new album City Of Love, released March 6.

The album is the fourth release in as even-year period for Deacon Blue. Their last three albums returned the band to the Top 20 of the UK album charts, the most recent posting at number 12, giving them their highest charting album in 23 years.

Vocalist Ricky Ross said: "We're so looking forward to you hearing City Of Love and getting out on the road, playing new songs and old songs too.

"Every time we tour now it feels like a celebration because our fans are still there and it's a delight for us. We're planning to make this the best one yet.”

The Glasgow band formed in 1985 and are best known for songs such as Real Gone Kid, Dignity, Chocolate Girl, Fergus Sings the Blues, Wages Day and more.

Deacon Blue will play Arena Birmingham on November 25, 2020.

