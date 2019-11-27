Menu

Adam Ant plays landmark album at Birmingham show - in pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Last night 80s pop sensation Adam Ant brought his latest solo tour to Birmingham following his sell-out world tour.

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The former Adam and The Ants star played his landmark Friend or Foe album in its entirety as well as chart-topping hits and personal favourites.

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Friend or Foe was the 65-year-old singer/songwriter's first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles.

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Single Goody Two Shoes reached number one in the UK. Single Friend or Foe and Desperate But Not Serious also proved popular.

Adam Ant at Birmingham's Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Friend or Foe is his most successful solo album to date, reaching certified gold album status on both sides of the Atlantic after selling more than 100,000 copies.

