Adam Ant plays landmark album at Birmingham show - in pictures
Last night 80s pop sensation Adam Ant brought his latest solo tour to Birmingham following his sell-out world tour.
The former Adam and The Ants star played his landmark Friend or Foe album in its entirety as well as chart-topping hits and personal favourites.
Friend or Foe was the 65-year-old singer/songwriter's first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles.
Single Goody Two Shoes reached number one in the UK. Single Friend or Foe and Desperate But Not Serious also proved popular.
Friend or Foe is his most successful solo album to date, reaching certified gold album status on both sides of the Atlantic after selling more than 100,000 copies.
