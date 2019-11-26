Ronnie Wood, Symphony Hall, Birmingham - review

The star took to the stage at Birmingham's Symphony Hall for the show which paid tribute to the late Chuck Berry - and promoted Ronnie's latest album Mad Lad.

It was fun, it got toes tapping, but will it leave musos reelin' and rockin' for years to come? I'm not so sure.

Whether it be the lack of a second guitar to help fill out the sound, a role that Ronnie himself has perfected during his time in the Faces and the Rolling Stones, or the overall looseness of the band, it was apparent that the rock icon's familiarity behind a sunburst Fender Stratocaster was almost met with an unfamiliarity behind a microphone.

Backing Ronnie last night was his band the 'Wild Five' - starring pianist Ben Waters who played a vital role with lightning quick licks and twinkling fingertips that transitioned each song.

Ronnie himself, who strolled through the audience to get to the stage - brushing off females like it was 1975, proved his worth on guitar in case there was ever any doubt, however.

A slightly weathered voice was submerged by hard-hitting 12-bar riffs taken straight from Chuck's songbook.

Both the big hits and the lesser-known Chuck Berry songs formed part of 72-year-old Ronnie's upbringing and it was clear to see - both literally and figuratively - he could play them with his eyes closed.

Powerhouse singer Imelda May, who features on Mad Lad with her raw, bluesey vocals, was a welcome addition to the group and allowed Ronnie to take a step back and get the 2,000 strong audience on their feet.

Advertising

"No one can play like Chuck Berry," he said. A humble admission that may have been in the minds of many.

"But hopefully I can at least get you back to the original recordings and get the next generation onto his music."

Following a brilliant performance from Ronnie on his beloved lap steel guitar, the jacket came off and the band was finally moving in time for Carol, arguably the best song of the night.

A swift exit from the stage was matched by an equally quick return for the encore to culminate with Johnny B. Goode.

At this point, venue ushers struggled to keep people in their seats as a swarm of fans flooded to the front.

Despite a somewhat shuffling start, being a Stones' throw away from a musical legend was an experience in itself.