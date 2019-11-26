Lewis Capaldi brings hits and humour to sold-out Birmingham show - review

The city centre venue was completely sold out, as fans packed out the arena hoping to get as close as possible to the young star.

Lewis was his charming, lovable and comedic self - on top form as he joked with the Midlands crowd.

“Birmingham, thank you very much for coming to this show and selling this lovely b****** out,” he said. “It means a lot, you buying tickets.”

Met with screams and cheers from the crowd, he jokingly told everyone to use their "inside voice" and added: “I love you too but only at a certain decibel.”

Kicking off the evening with 2018 hit Grace, you could almost feel the love the crowd had for the Scotsman.

Fans couldn’t stop screaming, chanting his name, and several were waving Scottish flags.

The 23-year-old - who is related to Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi - has come a long way in the last two years, soaring to fame with his breakthrough single Someone You Loved, released early this year.

Lewis Capaldi on stage at the O2 Academy in Birmingham. Photo: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The hit spent seven weeks at number one on the UK Singles Chart, and quickly became popular all over Europe, Asia and Australia.

After delighting the Birmingham crowd with his usual humour - Lewis spent a good five minutes on stage pretending to score a goal, throw a dart, hurl a shot put, and swing a golf club - the singer carried on performing with recent hits Bruises, Hollywood and Forever.

“Do you like rock and roll?” he shouted to the audience, who replied with deafening cheers.

“I was worried you’d say that, this isn’t that type of show.”

Finishing off with popular tune Hold Me While You Wait, before coming back for an encore of Someone You Loved, Lewis added: “Birmingham, this is my favourite city… with the word ham in it.

“It means a lot you’re here, to see your smiling faces.

“A massive thank you to everyone and for everything you’ve done. Thank you for coming. It really means the world. I’m so genuinely lucky.”