Cannock Deep Purple star Glenn Hughes talks Whitesnake's David Coverdale and postponed shows on his return to the Midlands

But now Cannock-born Glenn is offering fans the chance to see ‘what it was like being at a Deep Purple concert back in the 70s’ at an upcoming show.

Speaking ahead of the Birmingham concert, Glenn says he decided to embark on the nostalgic tour after being approached by ‘numerous promoters across the world asking for this kind of event’.

“I looked into the idea of this and really thought it would be a great way to pay tribute to the great legacy of the music we created,” said Glenn.

“Some of the songs I play in our set don’t feature in the current Deep Purple set lists, so it’s a great way for those songs to be appreciated once more by audiences around the world.

“I am excited to bring this show back to the UK.

“There are so many great memories of working with Deep Purple. Recording BURN was a highlight, the camaraderie in the band was at a high.

“Playing live with the band in all countries was another great high.”

As it was 1976 when Glenn last played a full show of Deep Purple songs, some work had to go into creating the show - including ‘listening to old bootlegs’ and remembering the ‘live’ versions.

Advertising

Jon Lord, Glenn Hughes, Ian Paice, David Coverdale, Richie Blackmore of Deep Purple pose for a group portrait on December 9th 1973 in Copenhagen, Denmark

“We worked on live arrangements and added in what I believe to be iconic moments that were captured on our live recordings,” he added.

“There are a couple of noticeable live arrangements that come direct from California Jam.”

During his time with Deep Purple, Glenn worked alongside legendary Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale - and the pair shared lead vocal duties for three albums.

Advertising

Though this partnership was many years ago, Glenn still remains in close contact with David, saying he has ‘always considered David a brother’.

“We speak regularly,” added Glenn.

“My mother loved him dearly, he is family to me.

“David and I are fun loving, happy, open people who enjoy a good laugh and a joke. We had some amazing fun times writing together.”

The Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple ‘live’ show comes to the O2 Institute on Friday.

He had been due to put on the show back in May, but was forced to reschedule due to illness.

Rock Legend Glenn Hughes pictured before his gig at the Premier Suite Lounge, Bar Sport, Cannock in 2017

A statement on Glenn’s website announcing the postponement stated: “Glenn Hughes sends his regrets that he is unable to perform his UK tour which was due to start May 14 through May 24.

“He needs to be treated for an illness that while not life threatening, must be dealt with immediately in order for it to not become a serious problem.

“He is expected to make a full recovery.”

Happily reporting he is now ‘very well’, Glenn was keen to thank fans for their support.

“I am truly humbled by the messages of love and kindness from many people around the world,” he said.

“I am now looking forward to playing for you all.”

Talking about returning to the Midlands with his latest tour, Glenn says playing shows in the area gives him a ‘sense of coming home’.

“This is where it all started for me,” said Glenn.

“There’s always been a great pool of musicians and artists coming from The Midlands, I’m proud to be a part of the history.”

Rock Legend Glenn Hughes pictured with Bar Sport owner Scott Murray before his gig at the Premier Suite Lounge, Bar Sport, Cannock in 2017

He may be fast approaching 70, but he sure shows no signs of slowing.

Glenn has just joined a new band - supergroup The Dead Daisies, whose members include Doug Aldrich (who has played with Whitesnake and Dio), Deen Castronovo (who played with Journey), and David Lowy.

“I was approached early in 2019 in regard to joining The Dead Daisies, and everything felt right about it,” he said.

“They’re a great band, a talented bunch of musicians that I have a lot in common with.

“We are writing and recording a new album which will be released in 2020. We have plans for a global tour.”

When asked what it is that keeps him going, Glenn cited his love for music and expressing himself.

“Most of all, I love communicating with people and audiences around the world,” explained Glenn.

“I have been given a gift and with that gift I am able to spread love and joy across continents and through different languages.

Glenn Hughes in a Black Country Communion music video

“I exercise, I drink plenty of water and I meditate. I keep my mind, body and soul as healthy as I can.

“When I sing, I am not in fear, I do not worry about the next note, I am free.”