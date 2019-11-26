Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry: Hollywood Vampires to play Birmingham

The supergroup will play Arena Birmingham on their UK tour in support of the band's new album Rise.

Johnny, Alice and Joe came together to record music in 2015, bonding over a love of music and a desire to celebrate their 'dead, drunk friends', says the band.

Alice Cooper performing with Hollywood Vampires in Birmingham in 2018. Pic: Chris Bowley

Speaking ahead of the show, shock rock idol Alice Cooper said: "This show has something for everyone.

"I like to joke that The Vampires are the world’s most expensive bar band, but what a lot of people don’t realise is that this is a real rock band, not just some novelty.

"I wouldn’t keep doing it if it weren’t such a great band.

"Everybody gets along, the musical chemistry is as good as it gets and the show will be the highest energy hard rock shows you will see all year. I never get tired of playing with these guys."

Johnny Depp performing with Hollywood Vampires in Birmingham in 2018. Pic: Chris Bowley

Advertising

Aerosmith guitar ace Joe Perry added: "I’m looking forward to be getting back on the road with the guys in the Vampires.

"It’s going to be great to get to play a bunch of tunes from our new album as well as a few from our dead, drunk friends.

"On the last tour we were firing on all cylinders and it’s because of the great support from our fans that we really push the pedal to the floor.

Joe Perry performing with Hollywood Vampires in Birmingham in 2018. Pic: Chris Bowley

Advertising

"You can expect much of the same in September. We can’t wait to get over and prove it.”

On the tour, Hollywood Vampires will be joined by support act Primal Scream - best known for songs such as Rocks, Loaded and Movin' on Up.

Hollywood Vampires

The show comes to Arena Birmingham on September 6 next year.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday at 10am, priced from £52.25.

For more information, click here