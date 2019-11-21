Thunder to play Birmingham with support from Ugly Kid Joe

The group, formed in London in 1989, is best known for songs such as Love Walked In, Backstreet Symphony, Low Life In High Places, and She's So Fine.

Thunder will perform at Resorts World Arena on November 20, 2020.

They will be supported at the show by fellow rockers Ugly Kid Joe.

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow at 10am, priced from £43.75.

