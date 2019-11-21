Camila Cabello to perform in Birmingham

The former Fifth Harmony singer-songwriter and actress announced the Midland date as part of her Romance tour.

The 22-year-old American-Cuban star is best known for songs such as Never Be The Same, Señorita, Easy, and Consequences.

She has been nominated for a Grammy Award three times.

Camila will perform at Resorts World Arena on June 1, 2020.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9am, priced from £40.75.

