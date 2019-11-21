Menu

Advertising

Camila Cabello to perform in Birmingham

By Kirsten Rawlins | Music | Published:

Pop princess Camila Cabello will perform for fans in Birmingham next year.

Camila Cabello. Pic: https://www.resortsworldarena.co.uk/

The former Fifth Harmony singer-songwriter and actress announced the Midland date as part of her Romance tour.

The 22-year-old American-Cuban star is best known for songs such as Never Be The Same, Señorita, Easy, and Consequences.

She has been nominated for a Grammy Award three times.

Camila will perform at Resorts World Arena on June 1, 2020.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9am, priced from £40.75.

For more information, click here

Music Entertainment
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_Star

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@expressandstar.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News