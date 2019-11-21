Advertising
Camila Cabello to perform in Birmingham
Pop princess Camila Cabello will perform for fans in Birmingham next year.
The former Fifth Harmony singer-songwriter and actress announced the Midland date as part of her Romance tour.
The 22-year-old American-Cuban star is best known for songs such as Never Be The Same, Señorita, Easy, and Consequences.
She has been nominated for a Grammy Award three times.
Camila will perform at Resorts World Arena on June 1, 2020.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9am, priced from £40.75.
