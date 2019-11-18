Download Festival 2020: Killswitch Engage, Volbeat and The Pretty Reckless announced - plus Walsall's Stone Broken

Joining these top names at the Donington Park event will be Walsall band Stone Broken.

Other bands set to play include Babymetal, Bush, Obituary, P.O.D, Powerwolf, The Wildhearts, Wayward Sons and Wednesday 13.

Looking ahead to the festival, Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage said: "We are honoured and excited to play the mighty Download festival once again.

"We are ready to kick out our new songs and play the old anthems as well. Download crowds are always incredible."

A statement from Volbeat said: "We are very excited to return to Donington Park once again to rock with all of our friends in the UK alongside so many great bands. See you in June."

Headlining the festival between June 12 and 14, will be Kiss, Iron Maiden, and System Of A Down.

Other bands set to perform include Deftones, Korn, Disturbed, The Offspring, Goijra, Alestorm and Black Veil Brides.

Tickets for Download Festival 2020 are now on sale.

