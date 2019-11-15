Christina Aguilera, Resorts World Arena, Birmingham - review and pictures

And two decades since her rise to fame, the 38-year-old star is still absolutely the world-class performer and outstanding vocal powerhouse she ever was.

It was a Beautiful show from start to end, filled with messages of self-love, peace, and female empowerment - mixed in with smoulderingly sexy costumes and dance moves.

Tens of thousands of fans packed into Birmingham's Resorts World Arena for the show and were taken on a journey of Christina's career; the New York star kicking off the superb set with 1999 hit Genie In A Bottle.

But the power truly came with her second performance of the night: an outstandingly strong, stunning rendition of 2002 number The Voice Within - and from here, the magic began.

Christina Aguilera performs on her X Tour. Pic: Sam Hussein via Getty

When compared to shows from other top pop stars, this set from the outset seemed rather low budget and plain - but the stupendous energy, outstanding choreography and costume changes, and the world-class professionalism from Christina absolutely made up for it. She really is a true professional; born, it would seem, to be a performer.

"Birmingham, thank you," she beamed, dressed in a space-like silver avant garde costume paired with thigh-high silver boots.

"Your are our last show on this part of the tour, so thank you very much for sharing it with me.

"It's so lovely to be back here to mark my 20th anniversary."

Not only did she astound with split-second on-stage costume changes (blink and you'd have missed them), the Burlesque star also treated her sea of adoring fans to almost every song they could have wished for and more - from Dirty, to Fighter, Lady Marmalade, What A Girl Wants, Ain't No Other Man, and Candyman.

A highlight of the set saw videos of women's rights marches played on-screen, before Christina and her trio of excellent backing singers launched into an absolutely electric rendition of 2002 hit Can't Hold Us Down. As Christina shouted empowering message to audience, danced and jumped around, and threw her fists in the air, her vivacity ran like wildfire through the arena, compelling fans to spring to their feet and passionately join in.

But the greatest performance of the night was when the icon, donning a stunning red kimono, took to the stage alone for a heart-wrenching, phenomenal performance of Beautiful. An absolutely mesmerising, jaw-dropping display of outstanding vocal talent, projection and strength.

And while the set was filled with great outlandish thrones, sexually-charged dance moves and racy outfits, the crowd also got to see the more human side to Christina last night, when she brought her daughter Summer Rain out on to the stage, holding her, kissing her cheek to the beat and fussing with her clothes.

A stunning display of exceptional talent, power and humanity all wrapped into one - and the most memorable of shows.