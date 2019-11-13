Harry Styles to perform in Birmingham

The former One Direction star has announced a show at Arena Birmingham as part of his Love On Tour shows.

Songs the 25-year-old Redditch-born star is best known for include Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Sweet Creature and Two Ghosts.

The world tour will begin with Birmingham as the first date. Other destinations will include Sweden, Germany, Italy, Canada, America and Mexico.

Harry will perform in the Midlands on April 15.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on November 22, starting from £46.50.

