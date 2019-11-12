Lighthouse Family, Symphony Hall, Birmingham - review and pictures

It's been 26 years since the duo was formed, but singer Tunde Baiyewu remains as talented as ever; his voice as unique, rich and powerful as back when they first rose to fame.

With co-founder Paul Tucker on keys, the band treated the Symphony Hall crowd to a varied set filled with songs new and old, supported by a band and female backing singer.

And though the talent was very much there from all present on stage, sadly the sound levels meant the band was far too loud at the start of the show, meaning Tunde's strong vocals were often lost.

Thankfully though, this issue was resolved by the time the band's first big hit arrived - Lifted - and the passionate, lively rendition of the 1995 hit went down a storm with fans leaping to their feet and heartily singing along. Even Tunde appeared delighted to once again be performing the song, remarking that he got so excited during the number that he nearly kicked over his tea.

Throughout the set, Tunde was endearing and sweet, telling tales about his and the band's children and leaning down to shake the hands of excited fans between songs.

The Lighthouse Family performs at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pic: Chris Rawlins

With his stunning velvet-like tone, wide range, and ability to hold notes with great strength and projection, Tunde impressed from start to end, though the vocals were not always as clear as they could have been.

Songs such as Run and Raincloud entertained, before fans once again jumped out of their seats to enjoy Ocean Drive.

Advertising

A truly beautiful, soulful rendition of Lost in Space followed, which saw even a burly man in front of me wiping away floods of tears, before the show drew to a close with a rousing performance of High.

"Thank you guys," beamed Paul.

"It's great to be back."

A short break saw the band return for the encore with (I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be) Free - which was a particular highlight for me, as prior to last night I'd completely forgotten the song's existence.

A lovely trip down memory lane and a great display of unwavering vocal talent from Tunde.