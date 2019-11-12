Choir in Wellington Christmas concert

The Darby Singers will be performing at the Belfrey Theatre in Wellington on November 30.

Special guests Saxon Fire Quartet will also be performing, along with students from Belvidere School from Shrewsbury.

The show will run from 7.30pm and tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for those aged under 16.

Email boxoffice@belfreytheatre.com or call 01952 222277 for tickets.

There will also be a bar service alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and a raffle.