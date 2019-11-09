Little Mix bring the fire as LM5 tour arrives in Birmingham - review

They first came together more than eight years ago on the X Factor, and it is amazing to see how far they have come since winning the ITV talent show.

They are now one of the most successful girl groups in history and touring their fifth studio album with three dates at Resort World Arena.

The girls hit the stage with powerful pop hits Salute, Power and Woman Like Me with pyrotechnics and synchronised dance moves galore.

From the moment they hit the stage, they give all their energy into their performances and you can see the packed arena is loving every second.

Female empowerment messages run throughout the near two-hour long show - and the girls hit back at their critics throughout.

There’s a rather funny break between songs and costume changes, which sees a clip of one of Piers Morgan’s rants about the foursome performing in a ‘lack of clothing’ - prompting loud boos from the audience. Before Perrie, Jade, Jesy and Leigh-Anne return to the stage with LM5 hit Wasabi - with lyrics “I love the way you talk about me, Look how far it got me”.

They continue with some of their biggest hits to date Bounce Back, Only You and Black Magic, with members of the audience singing every lyric straight back to them.

The girls slow it down, with a more intimate section of the set - as they float across the audience on a separate stage wearing gorgeous shimmery gowns. They dedicate ballad Secret Love Song to the LGBTQ+ community, followed by Told You So and the Cure as they connect with their fans.

Feminism messages run throughout - with Little Mix highlighting Gloria Steinem’s quote “A feminist is anyone who recognises the equality and full humanity of women and men” during one set.

Loud cheers and screams come from the audience as the girls perform their first single Wings - before Perrie takes to the stage and asks “does anyone have an ex?”.

What follows is the girls’ most popular song to date, Shout Out To My Ex which delights their fans who shout back to them.

The show draws to a close with more hits including Reggaeton Lento, No More Sad Songs, Think About Us and Touch.

It is clear to see why Little Mix are one of the most popular girl groups to date and they know how to entertain their audiences.

Little Mix’s LM5 tour continues at Resorts World Arena tonight.