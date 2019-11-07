Rose Royce to reunite with singer Gwen Dickey for Birmingham show

Rose Royce is best known for his such as Car Wash, Wishing On A Star and I Wanna Get Next You.

The Grammy Award-winning nine-piece band will reform with Gwen for the show at Birmingham Town Hall after she left the group in 1980.

Rose Royce - Wishing On A Star 1977 -THE ORIGINAL- (by SUNNY RAINBOW)

Supporting Rose Royce will be London singer-songwriter Junior Giscombe, best known for 1982 hit single Mama Used To Say.

Junior - Mama Used To Say

They will perform for fans in Birmingham on April 30 next year.

Tickets for the show are now on sale, priced from £33.

