Rose Royce to reunite with singer Gwen Dickey for Birmingham show

By Kirsten Rawlins | Music | Published:

RnB icons Rose Royce will perform in Birmingham next year joined by founding singer Gwen Dickey.

Gwen Dickey

Rose Royce is best known for his such as Car Wash, Wishing On A Star and I Wanna Get Next You.

The Grammy Award-winning nine-piece band will reform with Gwen for the show at Birmingham Town Hall after she left the group in 1980.

Rose Royce - Wishing On A Star 1977 -THE ORIGINAL- (by SUNNY RAINBOW)

Supporting Rose Royce will be London singer-songwriter Junior Giscombe, best known for 1982 hit single Mama Used To Say.

Junior - Mama Used To Say

They will perform for fans in Birmingham on April 30 next year.

Tickets for the show are now on sale, priced from £33.

For more information, or to book tickets, click here

