Hawkwind to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

This tour follows on the band's ground-breaking production, In Search of Utopia - Infinity and Beyond, which they performed to to sell out audiences in the UK in 2018.

Formed in 1969, the London quartet are best known for songs such as Silver Machine, Hurry on Sundown, Urban Guerilla, Magnu, The Psychedelic Warlords and more.

They are known as one of the earliest and most influential space rock groups.

Hawkwind will perform at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on November 23.

