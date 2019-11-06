Festive concert for Welshpool

The evening at the town's Methodist Church will feature Of One Accord, a mixed choir from Shrewsbury, the Porthywaen Band and a number of guest artistes.

Organiser, Alan Crowe, said the concert would feature more than 40 Christmas songs and carols.

"It promises to be a really perfect pre Christmas treat that is guaranteed to have you singing along from start to finish. Reliving bygone memories and confirming that Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year."

Concert goers are invited to add to the atmosphere of the evening by dressing festive.

"In true Christmas spirit the evening will also be supporting a number of charitable organisations including - Lingen Davies, Severn Hospice, Inspire cancer support group, Veterans Orthopaedic appeal, Parkinsons, Visually Impaired Club, Darby & Joan and the Stroke Club."

Tickets are £10 each including refreshments and a souvenir programme, and available fromWelshpool Jewellers, Flaunt It, Stepchange, Alexanders, Severn Hospice Shop, Anne Smedley, Liz Gannon, Chris Jerman and representatives of the various clubs and charities.