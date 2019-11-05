Turnover to bring UK tour to Birmingham

The tour follows the release of the trio's new album, Altogether, this month.

Formed in 2009, the band is best known for songs such as Dizzy on the Comedown, Cutting My Fingers Off, Hello Euphoria, Sunshine Type and more.

The group have performed headline shows and festivals across the world, as well as alongside bands such as New Found Glory, Moose Blood, Major League and more.

Turnover will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 11.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

