Solihull metal icons Napalm Death to perform Birmingham show

The Solihull grindcore quartet is best known for songs such as You Suffer, Suffer the Children, When All Is Said and Done, If the Truth Be Known and more.

Since their formation in 1981, none of the group's original members remain. Since 1992, the line-up consists of Mark 'Barney' Greenway, bassist Shane Embury, guitarist Mitch Harris and drummer Danny Herrera.

Napalm Death have released 16 studio albums.

According to the Guinness World Records, their song You Suffer is the shortest song in the world, at only 1.316 seconds long.

They will be supported by Eye Hate God, Misery Index, Rotting Sound and Bat.

Napalm Death will perform at Birmingham's O2 Institute on February 20.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 9am.

